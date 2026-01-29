Doha, Qatar: Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company (MPHC), yesterday announced a net profit of QR533m for the period ended December 31, 2025, representing a decline compared to previous year.

Commenting on the financial and operational performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, Ahmad Saif Al‑Sulaiti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MPHC, said: “The year 2025 was one of the most challenging periods for the Group, influenced by macroeconomic headwinds, weaker demand, and lower prices across our product portfolio. These pressures were compounded by both planned and unplanned shutdowns in the petrochemical segment, alongside a highly stressed chlor‑alkali market. Despite these challenges, MPHC demonstrated resilience underpinned by a strong balance sheet and disciplined financial management. Looking ahead, we remain focused on operational reliability, cost efficiency, and prudent capital allocation, positioning the Group to navigate market volatility and capture value as market conditions improve.”

Given the liquidity required for current and future capital projects and considering both short- and long-term debt obligations, along with macroeconomic outlook, the Board of Directors proposes a 2H-2025 dividend distribution of QR201m (equating to QR0.016 per share), bringing the total annual dividend distribution for the year ended 31 December 2025 of QR528m, equivalent to a payout of QR0.042 per share for the full year, subject to necessary approval in the Annual General Assembly Meeting.

MPHC will host an IR earnings call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 1:30 pm Doha Time.

