Doha, Qatar: AlRayan Bank released yesterday its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 with net profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QR1,530m.

The results issued are subject to Qatar Central Bank’s approval and endorsement by shareholders at the Bank’s Annual General Assembly.

H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board commented: “The Group delivered another strong year of performance, underpinned by resilience across all core business lines. Our balance sheet remains robust with healthy growth in assets, and I am pleased to highlight that the Bank has achieved the highest total asset base reaching QR181bn as of 31 December 2025, an increase of 5.9 percent over last

year.

During 2025, financing assets grew by 7.4 percent and Investment securities increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, reflecting our continued focus on value-generating assets.

This milestone reflects our continued commitment to prudent financial management and disciplined execution of our strategy.

During the year, AlRayan Bank also achieved an important external endorsement of its financial strength, with Fitch Ratings assigning the Bank a Long Term IDR of ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating of ‘bbb ’.

This rating underscores the confidence placed in the Bank’s creditworthiness, asset quality, and long term stability by global market."

"We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver Sharia compliant, customer centric financial solutions that support Qatar’s economic development and reinforce our position as a leading Islamic financial institution.”

Commenting on the year-end financial performance, Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “The Group delivered solid results in 2025, with a full year net profit of QR1,530m and a strong balance sheet driven by growth in financing activities, investment securities and

customer deposits despite the volatility in profit rate environment."

"This strong performance is a testament to our sound fundamentals and unwavering commitment to sustainable growth."

"Our cost efficiency ratio of 29.26 percent reflects the Bank’s ongoing focus on disciplined cost management while continuing to invest strategically in digital transformation."

"Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening our market position, enhancing the customer experience, and driving innovation in alignment with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.”

After reviewing the audited financials yesterday, the Board was satisfied with the 2025 financial performance and has recommended (subject to QCB approval) to the Annual General Assembly the distribution of a cash dividend of 11 percent of the nominal share value, i.e. QR0.11 per share.

