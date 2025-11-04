Riyadh: Mutakamela Insurance Company delivered net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders worth SAR 15.07 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The generated profits were lower by 0.24% than SAR 15.10 million in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 0.252 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.254 in 9M-24.

Insurance revenues hit SAR 648.57 million in the January-September 2025 period, marking an annual decline of 3.98% from SAR 675.46 million.

Financial Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company’s net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders plummeted by 87.85% to SAR 548,889 from SAR 4.52 million in Q3-24.

The insurance revenues increased by 8.02% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 221.62 million in Q3-25 from SAR 205.15 million.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 93.70% compared to SAR 8.71 million in Q2-25, whereas the insurance revenues went up by 0.47% from SAR 220.58 million.

New Identity

Mutakamela Insurance unveiled its new identity and brand name on 26 December 2024, transforming from the previous Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company, after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.

The rebranding was approved during the extraordinary general assembly meeting which was held on 25 November 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

