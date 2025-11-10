Riyadh: Maharah Human Resources Company delivered net profits valued at SAR 133.31 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, reflecting a 7.38% rise from SAR 124.14 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.30 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.28 in the same period a year ago, according to the financial statements.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.25 billion in 9M-25, which signaled an annual surge of 39.77% from SAR 1.61 billion.

Quarterly results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Maharah recorded a leap of 96.29% in net profits to SAR 44.46 million, compared to SAR 22.65 million in Q3-24.

The revenues hiked by 41.42% to SAR 789.70 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 558.40 million in Q3-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits edged up by 0.18% compared to SAR 44.38 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues rose by 4.54% from SAR 755.39 million.

In October 2025, Growth Avenue, a Maharah subsidiary, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dallah Healthcare Company to explore selling its 41.36% stake in Care Shield.

