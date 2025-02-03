Riyadh: Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) recorded net profits valued at SAR 974 million in 2024, up 0.10% from SAR 973 million in the January-December 2023 period.

The sales increased by 2.23% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 10.83 billion at the end of 2024 from SAR 10.59 billion, according to the estimated annual financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at SAR 0.81 in 2024.

The difference between the comprehensive income and the net profit for 2024 includes exchange losses of SAR 6.70 million related to the subsidiary in Egypt.

The Saudi company attributed this to the Arab Republic’s decision to devalue the Egyptian pound currency against foreign currencies including Saudi Riyal.

As of 30 September 2024, Jarir logged net profits worth SAR 698.60 million, versus SAR 699.90 million a year earlier.

