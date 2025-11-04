Riyadh: The net profits of Jabal Omar Development Company hit SAR 1.10 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net losses valued at SAR 151.31 million in 9M-24.

The revenues jumped by 6.73% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.57 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 1.47 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.93 as of 30 September 2025, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.13 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company turned profitable at SAR 197.85 million, compared to net losses of SAR 203.63 million in Q3-24.

Revenues soared by 26.50% to SAR 323.90 million in Q3-25 from SAR 256.04 million in July-September 2024.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), Jabal Omar turned profitable when compared to net losses valued at SAR 42.06 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues fell by 35.43% from SAR 501.70 million.

