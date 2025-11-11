SHARJAH: Invest Bank announced a profit before tax of AED102 million for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2025, reflecting continued growth across income streams, balance sheet expansion, and strong recoveries.

The bank’s total assets rose 24 percent year-to-date to AED13.4 billion, while net loans and advances reached AED6.6 billion, up 46 percent. Customer deposits grew 28 percent to AED11.1 billion, with the current and savings account (CASA) ratio improving to 29.4 percent from 26.6 percent at the end of 2024.

Operating income increased 21 percent year-on-year to AED251.4 million, supported by balanced growth in net interest income, up 16 percent to AED148.4 million, and non-interest income, which rose 29 percent to AED103 million. The bank maintained a net interest margin of 1.6 percent despite a 100-basis-point rate decline in the second half of 2024.

Operating expenses grew 18 percent year-on-year to support investment in technology and talent, while net recoveries amounted to AED83 million, underscoring effective recovery strategies. The bank remains well capitalised, with a capital adequacy ratio of 22.8 percent and a strong liquidity position reflected in an eligible liquid asset ratio of 21.4 percent.

During the year, Invest Bank received AED380 million from the Government of Sharjah under the Guarantee Agreement, reducing the reimbursement asset balance to AED1.7 billion.

Capital Intelligence recently upgraded the bank’s Core Financial Strength rating to ‘b+’ from ‘b’ and its Bank Standalone Rating to ‘bb’ from ‘bb-’, affirming long-term and short-term foreign currency ratings at BBB-/A3, with a ‘High’ extraordinary support level and a ‘stable’ outlook.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said the results reflect “the continued strength of our strategy and the solid progress we’re making in building a more diversified and resilient bank.” He added that the bank is focusing on expanding its core business, deepening customer relationships, and driving sustainable profitability.

He highlighted the success of the ‘Earn Upfront’ Fixed Deposit campaign, which rewards customers with interest payments on the first day, and the bank’s integration with the CBUAE’s Aani platform to enhance payment capabilities.

Looking ahead, Invest Bank aims to sustain growth through a strong capital base, prudent risk management, and ongoing digital transformation. Al Rafi said the bank “remains committed to delivering long-term value through innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused solutions aligned with the UAE’s evolving financial landscape.”