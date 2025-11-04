Riyadh: The net losses of Herfy Food Services Company deepened by 16.25% to SAR 65.82 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 56.61 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share stood at SAR 1.02 in 9M-25, higher than SAR 0.88 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues fell by 5.87% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 817.77 million as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 868.81 million.

Financial Statements for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Herfy Food incurred 44.22% higher net losses at SAR 48.12 million, compared with SAR 33.36 million in Q3-24.

In the July-September 2025 period, revenues reached SAR 264.66 million, markiing an annual decrease of 5.01% from SAR 278.65 million.

Quarterly, the Tadawul-listed company turned to net losses in Q3-25 compared with net profits of SAR 899,934 in Q2-25, while the revenues dropped by 6.99% from SAR 284.55 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

