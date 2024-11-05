ODIN Investments’ (ODIN) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest rose 91.9% year on year (YoY) to EGP 28.031 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to EGP 14.61 million, a filing revealed.

Revenues hit EGP 42.573 million during the July-September period of the current FY, while totaling EGP 21.978 million over the same period of last FY.

The company recorded standalone net profits after tax of EGP 14.908 million during Q1 FY 2024/2025, up from EGP 5.841 million in Q1 FY 2023/2024.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues recorded EGP 25.293 million, versus EGP 8.436 million in Q1 of the elapsed FY.

ODIN is an Egypt-based leading investment company with a diversified experience in general investment, particularly the real estate and the financial services sectors.

