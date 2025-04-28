AMMAN — The Arab Bank Group reported “solid” results for the first quarter of 2025, with 7 per cent increase in net income after tax reaching $ 271 million as compared to $252.8 million for the same period last year.

The bank said in a statement to The Jordan Times that it “maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $ 12.1 billion.”

“The group’s Assets grew by 6 per cent to reach $ 72.7 billion, loans grew by 5 per cent to reach $ 39.1 billion, and deposits grew by 7 per cent to reach $ 53.2 billion,” the statement said.

Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was quoted in the statement as saying that “Arab Bank’s first-quarter 2025 results were strong despite the global economic conditions and geopolitical developments. He attributed the bank’s robust performance to its diversified and agile business model, underpinned by a broad regional footprint—particularly across the GCC region.”

Masri underlined the bank’s strong capital position, high-quality assets, ample liquidity, and prudent risk management framework as key pillars supporting its efficient operating model.

Randa Sadik, chief executive officer, said that “Arab Bank delivered robust results during the first quarter 2025, as a result of the bank’s resilience and its ability to deliver consistent performance while maintaining the strength of its balance sheet.”

“The bank’s revenues grew by 4 per cent driven by sustainable growth in its business,” she said.

Sadik added that the group’s liquidity and asset quality remain “solid” where loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 74 per cent and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100per cent. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2 per cent.

Sadik commented on the bank’s significant strides in digital transformation and innovation, aimed at enhancing customer experience and delivering value to shareholders. “These strides underscore the Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital innovation in the financial sector.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

