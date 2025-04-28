Arab Finance: Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling recorded 72.9% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 1.234 billion in the first six months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per the financial results.

The profits were compared with EGP 716.214 million in the six-month period that ended on February 29th, 2024.

Revenues hiked to EGP 1.706 billion from EGP 1.180 billion, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 13.59 from EGP 7.86.

As for the standalone business, the net profits climbed to EGP 1.321 billion in the six-month period in FY2024/2025, compared to EGP 763.289 million during the same period in the previous FY.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).