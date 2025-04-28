Arab Finance: El-Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (NIPH) logged net profits after tax worth EGP 124.659 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators.

The recorded net profits increased by 1.9% year-on-year (YoY) when compared to EGP 122.384 million in the same nine months of FY2023/2024.

Meanwhile, sales fell by 8.95% YoY to EGP 968.233 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 1.063 billion.

Established in 1962, Nile Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and export of medical and veterinary drugs, and cosmetics.

