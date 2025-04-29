Dubai-based flydubai is set to launch its seasonal operations to 11 cities this summer, including the introduction of flights to two new summer destinations, Al Alamein and Antalya.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Antalya International Airport (AYT) from 05 June and Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) from 21 June.

This will provide convenient travel options to the Turkish Riviera and Egypt's popular Al Sahel North Coast.

Flydubai's summer schedule will begin earlier this year to cater to the busy Eid Al Adha travel period.

The expanding network will be served by flydubai's young and efficient fleet, including its latest retrofitted aircraft and the latest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The airline has recorded a 20% increase in Business Class passengers in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The addition of flights to Antalya expands flydubai's network in Türkiye to six points, including Ankara (ESB), Bodrum (BJV), Istanbul Airport (IST), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) and Trabzon (TZX).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “we have seen growth in demand for travel to popular seasonal summer destinations year-on-year. The introduction of more destinations to our summer operations reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by providing greater convenience, enhanced accessibility and more options for travel. We are confident that Al Alamein and Antalya will be popular choices for holiday seekers from Dubai and across the flydubai network. The 11 seasonal summer routes operating from June to September complement our existing popular established routes such as Georgia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Thailand." -TradeArabia News Service

