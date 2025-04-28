Riyadh – The net profits of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company climbed by 17.12% to SAR 985 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from SAR 841 million in Q1-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased by 22.12% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.07 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 2.51 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 2.07 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 1.77 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the company’s Q1-25 profits grew by 3.24% from SAR 954 million in Q4-24, whereas the revenues rose by 1.88% from SAR 3.01 billion.

At the end of 2024, the Saudi group logged net profits valued at SAR 3.32 billion, down 9.07% YoY from SAR 3.65 billion.

Source: Mubasher

