Cairo: Egypt Gas posted 70.40% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 290.73 million in 2024, compared to EGP 170.59 million in 2023.

The revenues hit EGP 7.50 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 9.25% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 6.87 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.50 in the January-December 2024 period.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the net profits after tax hiked to EGP 180.63 million from EGP 138.62 million a year earlier.

