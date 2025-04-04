Arab Finance: B Investments Holding logged consolidated profit attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 1.488 billion in 2024, an annual leap of 114.529% from EGP 517.987 million, as per the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 7.46 last year, compared to EGP 3.17 in 2023.

Total revenues soared to EGP 970.242 million from EGP 569.321 million.

Regarding the standalone financials, the net profits after tax increased to EGP 951.568 million in 2024 from EGP 484.393 million a year earlier, while the basic and diluted EPS rose to EGP 4.75 from EGP 2.96.

Non-consolidated revenues plunged to EGP 291.234 million at the end of 2024 from EGP 594.440 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the board members approved the dividend distribution proposal of EGP 1.25 per share to be ratified by the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM).

In the first nine months of 2024, B Investments Holding recorded 216.33% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated profit attributable to the parent company at EGP 1.412 billion.

