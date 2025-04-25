DUBAI: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB) announced its results for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

The Bank recorded a powerful start to the year, delivering AED 2.1 billion in group pre-tax profit – a 14% year-on-year increase – driven primarily by quality earning assets growth. Further, robust deposit mobilisation, led to the balance sheet expanding by 3% to AED 355 billion, reaffirming DIB’s strategic resilience and underscoring its growing influence in shaping the future of Islamic finance on the global stage.

Q1 2025 Highlights:

• Operating Revenues showed a healthy increase of 5% YoY to reach AED 3,154 million.

• Group Pre-Tax Profit reported at AED 2,108 million up 14% YoY, with Net Profit (post-tax) of AED 1,797 million, up by 8% YoY.

• Net Financing and Sukuk Investments increased to AED 307 billion, up 4% YTD. Strong Net Financing growth at nearly 5% YTD to reach to AED 223 billion.

• Total Assets now at AED 355 billion, up by 3% YTD.

• Customer Deposits increased to AED 265 billion, up by more than 7% YTD.

• Healthy capital ratios with CET1 Ratio at 13.4% and CAR at 17.3%, well above the regulatory minimum.