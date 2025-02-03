Riyadh: Bank Aljazira logged net profits standing at SAR 1.23 billion as of 31 December 2024, higher by 20.69% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.02 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.01 in 2024, compared to SAR 0.86 a year earlier, according to annual financial results.

Assets increased by 14.94% to SAR 148.90 billion last year from SAR 129.55 billion in 2023, while investments jumped by 5.09% to SAR 36.19 billion from SAR 34.44 billion.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 108.18 billion at the end of December 2024, an annual surge of 15.03% from SAR 94.05 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the lender generated SAR 950.70 million in net profit, up 28.35% YoY from SAR 740.70 million.

