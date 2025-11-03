Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first nine months of 2025, with 9.3% increase in net income after tax reaching $818.1 million as compared to $748.6 million for the same period last year.

The group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $ 12.9 billion.

This growth was fuelled by higher activity in core banking operations and an expanded customer base in the group’s key markets. The group’s assets grew by 8.9% to reach $76.8 billion, with a loan portfolio net growth by 8.6% to $37 billion, and deposits grew by 8% to reach $55.8 billion.

Sabih Masri, Chairman of Arab Bank, stated that the solid performance achieved during the nine months of 2025 reflects the group’s firm commitment to executing its long-term strategy, which is centered on sustainable growth and enhanced efficiency in liquidity, capital and risk management. He emphasised that these results demonstrate the group’s strong ability to adapt to evolving economic conditions, navigate challenges and continue providing advanced banking solutions and services that meet the needs and expectations of its clients across diverse markets and operating environments.

Masri underscored the group’s continued commitment to expanding its wealth management and private banking business, highlighting Arab Bank Switzerland’s recent merger of Gonet & Cie SA (Gonet) and ONE swiss bank SA (ONE) as a key step in consolidating its capabilities and enhancing client offerings. He noted that the group’s regional expansion also gained further momentum with the launch of its subsidiary’s operations in Iraq (Arab Bank Iraq) earlier this year, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s strategic growth journey and reinforcing its presence across key MENA markets.

Randa Sadik, Arab Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, highlighted that the group’s wide geographic presence and diversified revenue streams played a pivotal role in supporting operational performance and delivering strong results despite challenges posed by the current economic environment.

She highlighted that the group maintained solid levels of liquidity, with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 73.2%, and continued to adopt a prudent credit policy, with credit provisions against non-performing loans above 100%. The group maintains a strong capital base, primarily composed of core capital, with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.2%, which is well above the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Jordan.

Sadik also pointed out that Arab Bank Group continues its investments in digital and innovative banking solutions and services designed to enhance customer experience and support long-term growth. She highlighted that these efforts ensure the Group remains well positioned to sustain its momentum and competitiveness amid the rapid transformation shaping the regional and global banking sector. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

