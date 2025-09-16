AMMAN — Jordan’s customs revenues for 2024 reached around JD1.788 billion, up from JD1.777 billion in 2023, an increase of JD10.5 million, or 1 per cent, according to the 2024 annual report of the Jordan Customs Department (JCD).

Of the total, JD1.734 billion came from general revenue, up JD4.1 million compared with 2023, representing 97 per cent of total customs revenues, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

In detail, collected sales tax totalled JD1.073 billion, down JD29.5 million compared with 2023.

Revenue from the unified customs tariff reached JD212 million, customs service fees JD179.88 million, other department fees (excluding sales tax) JD149.8 million, customs efforts JD84 million, fines and confiscations JD31.4 million, and miscellaneous fees JD3.57 million.

Collections held in customs deposits amounted to JD6.85 million, while deposits with the Ministry of Finance reached JD47.1 million.

By customs centre, Aqaba led with JD586.3 million, or 32.8 per cent of total collections, followed by Amman with JD326.6 million (18.3 per cent), the Zarqa Free Zone vehicles centre with JD244.9 million (13.7 per cent), airport clearance with JD200.6 million, and the customs centre at Al Omari border crossing with JD80.9 million (4.5 per cent).

Imports exempt from customs duties in 2024 accounted for about 89.3 per cent of total import value, excluding oil and its derivatives.

Exemptions under agreements totalled JD3.967 billion, or 31.6 per cent of exempted imports, while exemptions under Cabinet decisions, special laws, concession companies, or other entities (excluding oil) reached JD2.162 billion, or 17.2 per cent.

Exemptions under tariff schedules totalled JD6.418 billion, or 51.2 per cent.

JCD also grants exemptions for projects benefiting from the Investment Law, with duty and tax exemptions for the investment environment totalling JD291.5 million, plus exemptions for Attarat Power Company of JD13.9 million, among others.

