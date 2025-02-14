Dubai: Amlak Finance logged net profits of AED 52.37 million in 2024, an annual plunge from AED 259.26 million in 2023, according to the preliminary financial results.

Revenues increased to AED 231.91 million last year from AED 230.21 million in 2023, while the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to AED 0.03 from AED 0.17.

The total assets amounted to AED 2.55 billion as of 31 December 2024, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 3.24 billion.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the net profits hit AED 53 million, versus AED 269 million in Q3-23.

