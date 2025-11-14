Arab Finance: Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) has garnered a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company worth EGP 103.88 million during the first nine months of 2025, versus net losses amounting to EGP 66.119 million in the same period a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

Net sales jumped to EGP 678.265 million in the January-September period of 2025 from EGP 319.207 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the standalone net profit after tax totaled EGP 105.390 million during the period from January 1st to September 30th, against a net loss of EGP 64.442 million.

Founded in 2002, Macro Group is a leading Egyptian cosmeceutical company based in Cairo.