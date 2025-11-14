Commercial Bank International released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The Bank reported the first nine months and Q3’25 pre-tax profit of AED 109 million and AED 16 million respectively.

According to the financial results, net operating income remained stable at AED 524 million.

Net interest income increased by 15% YoY from AED 253 million to AED 291 million. The growth was driven by efficient balance sheet management and an improved CASA mix, which helped in improving net interest margins (NIM) from 2.18% (end of Sep’24) to 2.36% (end of Sep’25).

Customer deposits grew by 4%, raising from AED 15.2 billion as at 30 Sep’24 to AED 15.8 billion as at 30 Sep’25. Deposit composition has strengthened favourably throughout 2025, with the CASA ratio improving 5% YoY, enabling CBI to maintain an optimal funding structure. The loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 81%, further enhancing the Bank's liquidity position.

Capital adequacy ratio improved from 15.8% as at 30 Sep’24 to 17.7% as at 30 Sep’25, driven by an improvement in the equity position.

Commenting on the results, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, said: “Our Q3 performance is reflective of our ongoing transformation, as we continue to reshape our strategy and optimise our business for the long-term. With disciplined cost management and operational efficiency supporting the stability of our core business, we remain focused on enhancing our organisation’s agility, positioning ourselves for steady and sustainable growth.