Arab Finance: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – Egypt) posted a 71.46% year-on-year (YoY) consolidated profit hike during the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 30.207 million in January-September from EGP 105.826 million a year earlier.

Revenues soared to EGP 2.893 billion in nine months to September 30th from EGP 2.143 billion the year before.

The company’s standalone net profit declined to EGP 36.001 million in January-September from EGP 113.617 million in the same period a year earlier.

GSK Egypt, a member of the British pharmaceutical company Glaxo Group, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, marketing, selling, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.