Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) reported an 83.96% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2025, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest rose to EGP 2.035 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 1.106 billion in the year-ago period.

Consolidated operating revenues surged to EGP 6.059 billion in the nine months ended September 30th from EGP 3.845 billion in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone financial results, the company’s net profit after tax soared to EGP 1.635 billion in the first nine months of 2025 from EGP 984.972 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.