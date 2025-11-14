ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation at the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow. As part of its broader strategy to support the energy sector’s transition to net-zero, ENOC is supplying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to JETEX customer aircraft during the event. In parallel, the Group is presenting its latest clean energy technologies and partnerships at Dubai Airports’ world-first Sustainability Showcase.

“At ENOC, we remain focused on delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready energy solutions that align with national priorities such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030,” said Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group. “Our participation at the Dubai Airshow reflects our commitment to enabling sustainable aviation, advancing mobility, and driving scalable innovations which contribute to shaping the future of aerospace.”

ENOC’s SAF deployment during the Airshow supports JETEX’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions from its operating flights. As a global leader in private aviation, JETEX’s collaboration with ENOC reflects a shared vision to accelerate the adoption of low-emission fuel alternatives and set new benchmarks for sustainability in the aviation sector.

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, said, “Our environment strategy focuses on reducing carbon emissions, recycling, and adapting the latest green technologies across the global network, and we are pleased to be able to supply our aircraft with sustainable aviation fuel at the Dubai Airshow.”

As part of its participation at Dubai Airshow 2025, ENOC is also showcasing its broader clean energy initiatives, including the partnership with Dubai Airports to transition ground operations from conventional fuels to biodiesel. ENOC’s Biofuel tanker, dedicated to transporting biodiesel, stands as a key highlight demonstrating the Group’s commitment to low-carbon logistics and infrastructure innovation.

In addition, ENOC’s pioneering green hydrogen fuelling station at Expo City Dubai will power the hydrogen-fuelled airport bus from COBUS. Since its launch in 2021, the station which integrates hydrogen, hydrocarbon, and electric energy sources, has set a new standard for sustainable fuel delivery and practical green energy applications in transportation.