flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has achieved a major milestone in its digital transformation journey. The successful rollout of its state-of-the-art co-located data centre provides a foundation for its new Modern Airline Retailing (MAR) Platform.

This new platform, which manages key parts of the carrier’s day-to-day operations such as bookings, ticketing, and check-in, has been completely rebuilt on a new hybrid cloud foundation. The upgrade aligns with the latest global standards in airline retailing known as the Modern Airline Retailing (MAR) framework, enabling flydubai to work faster, more efficiently and with greater flexibility to meet the needs of its passengers.

The project marks one of flydubai’s most significant technology upgrades to date, following the successful migration of its MAR infrastructure to the new data centre. The result is a platform that operates faster, with a 40% improvement in transaction performance and 45% faster data processing.

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said, “This milestone marks an important step in our digital transformation journey. It’s about building agility, scalability and intelligence into the heart of our operations; empowering us to deliver business outcomes faster, create richer customer experiences and accelerate our journey toward digital retailing. With this foundation in place, we are well-positioned to drive further innovation and transformation, ultimately strengthening our services and offerings for customers.”