Riyadh: Alkhabeer REIT Fund’s total capital reached SAR 1.41 billion as of 31 December 2024, Alkhabeer Capital announced in a bourse disclosure.

Total asset value hit SAR 2.03 billion at the end of 2024, while the net asset value stood at SAR 1.21 billion.

Established under the Saudi applicable laws and regulations, Alkhabeer REIT is a closed-ended public Shari’a-compliant real estate investment traded fund.

On 31 October 2024, the fund disbursed cash dividends to the unitholders at a rate of 1.05% of the initial unit price.

An amount of SAR 0.10 per unit was distributed for the period from 1 July to 30 September 2024.

The fund’s main investment objective focuses on generating sustainable rental income yield and periodic cash distributions of not less than 90% of its annual net profits by investing not less than 75% of the total asset value.

