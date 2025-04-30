Riyadh – Astra Industrial Group logged net profits valued at SAR 171.87 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, higher by 14.77% than SAR 149.74 million in Q1-24.

Revenues fell by 1.08% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 833.72 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 842.88 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.15 in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 1.87 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 30.76% from SAR 131.43 million in Q4-24, while the revenues increased by 15.53% from SAR 721.60 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher