Arab Finance: Misr Oils and Soap Company (MOSC) recorded 6,611% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 18.457 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, as per the unaudited financial indicators.

The logged earnings were compared with EGP 275,000 over the same period in the previous FY.

The revenues amounted to EGP 2.363 billion at the end of March 2025, marking an annual decline from EGP 2.381 billion.

Misr Oils is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents.