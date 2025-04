Arab Finance: Delta Sugar logged net profits after tax worth EGP 315.002 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual hike of 45% from EGP 216.753 million, as per the financial results.

The sales jumped by 264% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.160 billion during the first three months of 2025 from EGP 593.810 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 1.91 as of March 31st, 2025, up 53% YoY from EGP 1.25.