Riyadh: Al Hammadi Holding reported SAR 187.78 million in net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, reflecting a 28.06% year-on-year (YoY) drop from SAR 261.04 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 1.17 in 9M-25 from SAR 1.63 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

During the January-September 2025 period, revenues hit SAR 895.03 million, an annual growth of 7.69% from SAR 831.09 million.

Financial Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company delivered net profits worth SAR 51.89 million, lower by 34.42% than SAR 79.13 million in Q3-24.

Revenues rose by 1.48% to SAR 294.91 million in Q3-25 from SAR 290.59 million in the corresponding period last year.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits delivered in Q3-25 shrank by 16.25% compared to SAR 61.96 million in Q2-25, while the revenues decreased by 1.11% from SAR 298.24 million.

Dividends for Q3

The board of Al Hammadi Holding approved cash dividends of SAR 32 million, accounting for 2% of the company’s SAR 1.60 billion capital, for Q3-25.

The Tadawul-listed company will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.20 per share for 160 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set for 16 and 27 November 2025, respectively.

