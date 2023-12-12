Ahmed Abuthaher, Palestine’s lead contact point with the UNFCCC, has announced that Palestine is participating for the first time with an independent pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The pavilion witnessed numerous discussions and sessions addressing the green economy, climate change and environment in Palestine, adaptation strategies, the impact of climate change on children and water consumption.

Abuthaher, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), highlighted that the pavilion hosted sessions featuring videos depicting various environmental effects resulting from climate change in Palestine.

He noted that COP28 launched several new initiatives globally, focusing on sustainable food, health, trade, and the environmental impact on children.

Abuthaher, who is the Director-General for Projects and International Relations at the Environment Quality Authority in Palestine, mentioned that the pavilion organised a session on children and climate change in collaboration with UNICEF. This session underscored the direct threats of climate change to the ability of children to survive, thrive, and prosper.