The COP28 conference witnessed the launch of the "One Point Five" newspaper dedicated to climate and environmental issues in the metaverse world to shed light on the repercussions of climate change and its impact on the environment.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the conference, Khaled Ammar, Founder of the "One Point Five" newspaper, shared details about the newspaper, which integrates virtual reality, metaverse, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Ammar, who is also a journalist, lecturer and writer at the International Journalists Network in Washington, explained that the idea of the newspaper aims to keep pace with the massive technological advancements in the metaverse world. Additionally, it actively contributes to easing the burden on nature by utilising virtual media.

He added that the newspaper was launched by a group of Egyptian journalists, featuring a virtual studio, an editorial hall, meeting and lecture rooms, and a training centre. Through these facilities, they work to provide live models of nature, reducing physical visits to reserves and forests by allowing virtual exploration.

Ammar emphasised that achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and maintaining the possibility of avoiding a temperature increase above 1.5 degrees Celsius requires launching numerous effective initiatives based on technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

He believes that utilising metaverse technologies may help mitigate global warming, contribute to temperature reduction, and decrease heat emissions and energy consumption. This involves a greater reliance on virtual technologies, providing remote communication, conducting field visits, and working remotely without needing transportation and air travel.