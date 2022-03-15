ABU DHABI: UAE Banks Federations (UBF) has called upon the entrepreneurs of existing and under-formation Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to unlock their full potential by benefiting from UBF's Nationwide SME Campaign.

The campaign is all accessible through one platform: www.uaebf.ae/SME.

UBF Director-General, Jamal Saleh, explained that such initiatives will help UAE SMEs become a driving force for a thriving economy.

He said, "In the past 20 years, the UAE has shaped up into a global business hub, attracting thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide. UAE's leadership has a vision for the country to become an oasis for innovation, and we, at UBF, believe that our banking sector and our UBF member banks have a major role to play in bringing this vision to life through the empowerment of SMEs that are constantly enabling our country to progress and advance."

With SMEs having such a sizeable impact on the national economy, UBF has vowed to support them through business-friendly initiatives that build on innovation, digitalisation, financial planning, banking partnerships, and optimum governance.

Thus, SMEs' owners are encouraged to tie up with reliable UBF members' banking partners who will grant them privileged access to customised business banking services and solutions, financial products and financial planning services, and loans and funding programmes.

UBF initiatives also enable entrepreneurs to protect, promote, and regulate their businesses through the right strategic plans and business regulations and frameworks that guarantee good governance. This UBF initiative provides SMEs with invaluable mentorship and networking opportunities, a wealth of informative resources, and social marketing and digital tools to help them reach new business heights.