Bahrain - Ebdaa microfinance company Bahrain has reached an agreement with the Bahrain Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Society (BDSMEs) to collaborate to support Bahrain's entrepreneurship system.

This cooperation comes as part of the outcome of Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Arab Gulf Programme for Development (Agfund) visit Bahrain last month and his directives to support entrepreneurs in the kingdom, especially the beneficiaries of the business incubators of BDSMEs.

The agreement was signed by Ebdaa’s CEO, Dr Khalid Al Ghazzawi, with BDSMEs’ board Chairman MP Ahmed Sabah Al Saloom, at the company's headquarters marking the launch of a cooperation program between the two sides that keeps pace with the priorities of the economic recovery plan related to increasing the contribution of entrepreneurs and emerging projects in the GDP of the Kingdom of Bahrain, diversifying sources of income and providing more jobs for Bahrainis.

Improving microfinance

Dr Al Ghazzawi explained that the agreement with BDSMEs will support the company’s ability to improve the microfinance services for Bahraini entrepreneurs and increase the number of beneficiaries of the provided services. It also facilitates their access to this type of finance that has proven efficiency and effectiveness in transforming ideas into businesses, in addition to offering information, instructions, and financing.

Al Saloom said Ebdaa company will launch a programme that keeps pace with the priorities of the economic recovery plan related to increasing the contribution of entrepreneurs and emerging projects to the GDP of Bahrain, in addition to diversifying sources of income and providing more job opportunities for Bahrainis.

