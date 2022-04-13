Despite the economic recovery being currently witnessed thanks to easing of restrictions and higher oil prices, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are still not out of the woods, experts believe.

With an aim to study the recovery of the business sector post-pandemic, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) launched a survey recently.

While acknowledging that the economy has begun to recover, Khadijah Mubarak al Batashi, managing director of East Coast for Organising Exhibitions, noted that owners of SMEs require more support. “The pandemic and closures had a deep impact on SMEs.”

She added that although the government has provided “a lot of support and initiatives for SMEs, they need new financial packages as well as marketing outlets to promote their goods throughout the year”.

Referring to technology and online shopping, she observed that there is need for more awareness on the significance of e-commerce. “Physical exhibitions held at shopping malls are very important because these continue to be in demand. Many people want to touch and feel the goods and meet the seller face-to-face. But I?think e-commerce is the future and we need to raise awareness about it.”

Describing the survey launched by OCCI covering many different sectors as very important, Khadijah said, “We need such surveys to prepare complete information about the type of support that each sector requires.”

SME owner Nasser Saeed said, “We need more financial sup port, easy procedures facilitating visas for expatriate workers, and removal of additional taxes.”

According to Reema al Sajwani, owner and chairperson of Reema Integrated Projects, SMES are among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is an improvement in the market and some businesses have returned to normalcy, but SMEs need support from the government as well as the private sectors to grow.”

“They need financial and moral support from the bigger companies to help them overcome their losses and develop new strategies,” said Reema.

To that end, the OCCI survey will help monitor opinions and feedback of SME owners. “It will also provide solutions to the problems that exist in different sectors.”

The survey targets SMEs in all governorates in different sectors, including tourism, agriculture and fishing, industry, mining and quarrying, financial and insurance activities, real estate and contracting, education and training.

The chamber has stated that the survey data will be used to prepare a comprehensive report that serves the economy.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

