Leading privately-owned utility firm Utico has signed a Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) with the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) following its success in securing a contract to develop an independent desalination project at Al Ghubra in the Muscat Governorate.

UAE-based Utico, which counts Oman Investment Authority (OIA) as among a diverse portfolio of investors, said the Al Ghubra project will supply 20,000 cubic metres/day potable water to OWWSC at the lowest water tariff ever in the Sultanate of Oman.

“The winning of the Al Ghubra desalination project in Muscat is a milestone for Utico and a clear evidence of the company’s ability to achieve sustainable returns for its shareholders, in addition to achieving efficiencies in long-term government concessions,” said Hussain al Lawati, CEO (pictured), Global, Utico.

He added that the company will deploy innovative, strategic and sustainable production practices in the development of the Oman project in an environment-friendly manner with the use of green electricity.

Utico will develop the Al Ghubra project at a highly efficient and affordable economic scale with optimal use of renewable energy. The company said it is also aligning with Omani government’s long-term strategy by supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 through investments into diversified base of projects in the utilities sectors including IWPs, ISTPs, sustainable IPPs as well as related infrastructure projects.

“Winning the Al Ghubra project emphasises Utico’s growth and expansion strategy across the region and beyond the UAE. Over the years, Utico has been able to create a niche for itself in the utility sector as a full-spectrum entity with an end-to-end industry perspective and services spanning from production to transmission and distribution with a customer-centric focus,” added Ali Al Darwish, CEO - Utico.

