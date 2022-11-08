UAE's Masdar, Netherlands-incorporated Infinity Power Holding (a joint venture between Masdar and Egyptian renewable energy developer Infinity) and Egypt's Hassan Allam Utilities, have signed an MoU with Egypt's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to develop a 10-gigawatt (GW) onshore wind farm project in Egypt.

The agreement was signed in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, a report by UAE's state news agency WAM said.

The project, slated to be one of the one of the largest wind farms in the world, will be part of Egypt’s Green Corridor initiative – a grid dedicated to renewable energy projects, and produce 47,790 GWh of clean energy annually, the report said.

The WAM report quoted Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi as saying that the project would be the company’s largest ever renewable energy project to date.

In April, Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities signed two Memoranda of Understanding with Egyptian state-backed organisations to develop 4 GW green hydrogen production plants in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and on the Mediterranean coast. Phase 1 of project involves the development of a green hydrogen production facility by 2026 to produce 100,000 tonnes of e-methanol annually for bunkering in the Suez Canal. The electrolyser facilities could be extended to up to 4 GW by 2030 to produce 2.3 million tonnes of green ammonia for export as well as supply green hydrogen for local industries.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

