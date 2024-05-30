UAE-based Khazna Data Centres, the largest hyperscale wholesale data centre provider in the region, will build an advanced data centre in Mafraq, Abu Dhabi, with an initial capacity of 30 megawatts (MW).

Khazna will build and operate the facility leveraging government-owned land as part of a Musataha (long-term lease) agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the state-owned entity said in a press statement.

The data centre will be operational by mid-2026, the statement said.

Khazna currently operates 12 data centres across the UAE, with a total planned capacity of 300MW as the company aims to add another 12 over the next two years.

