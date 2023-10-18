UAE-based Khazna Data Centres, the largest hyperscale wholesale data centre provider in the region, is planning to introduce biofuels to its portfolio of generators powering its data centres with a pilot project slated to be launched by the end of 2023.

Hassan Alnaqbi, Chief Executive Officer at Khazna Data Centres said the switch to biofuel marks an important step in the company's sustainability journey.

"As technology advances, we will witness an enormous increase in data volumes. To meet this demand, data centers will require much higher density rack configurations, which in turn require more energy. Our role as an industry leader is to look at viable options to make our data centers more sustainable."

The pilot project's first stage will involve blending biofuel with traditional diesel fuel and closely monitoring its performance.

After the pilot project demonstrates success, Khazna intends to implement biofuel usage across all of its data centres.

Alnaqbi said Khazna expects notable reductions in carbon emissions as a result of this strategy adjustment, which establishes high standards for environmental responsibility within the data centre sector without compromising on operational reliance and efficiency.

