ArabFinance: AMEA Power, a subsidiary of UAE’s Al Nowais Investments is in talks with five companies to launch a 500-megatwatt (MW) wind power plant in Egypt with investments of over $600 million, Al Borsa News reported.

Officials at AMEA Power entered negotiated with a German company in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

Negotiations are also in progress with Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, and Chinese companies.

AMEA Power has awarded advisory of its wind power plant, sources told Al Borsa News.

Furthermore, the new 500 MW plant is set to start production on phases, the first of which will be in the second half (H2) of 2023.