Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) announced on Tuesday that it has received an order from China’s SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co to supply steam turbines and generators for the renovation of Olkaria geothermal power plant in Kenya.

The project involves renovation of Units 1 through 3 of Olkaria I geothermal power plant to increase its total power output from 45 megawatts (MW) to 63MW, according to Toshiba ESS press statement. The power output of the units will be increased from the existing 15MW per unit to 21MW per unit.

The steam turbines and generators will be shipped to the site by December 2025, Toshiba ESS said in a press statement.

Operated by Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) since 1981, Olkaria I is the oldest geothermal power plant in the East African country.

Toshiba ESS and KenGen had inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2022 to partner to provide Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for geothermal power plants in East African countries outside Kenya.

Shinya Fujitsuka, Director and Vice President of the Power Systems Division at Toshiba ESS, said, “I’m pleased that we can contribute to energy stability in Kenya by providing our equipment and services. Toshiba ESS will continue to provide optimal products and solutions to meet customer needs through its lineup of small to large geothermal steam turbines and generators with power outputs ranging from 1 MW to 200 MW.”

