Bahrain - A tender for Bahrain’s first solar power plant has been launched by the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).

EWA president Kamal Ahmed said the 150 megawatts (MW) solar plant, to be built in co-operation with the private sector, will be located near Bilaj Al Jazayer.

“The solar plant is expected to provide electricity for around 6,300 homes and cut carbon emissions by more than 100,000 tonnes annually,” he said.

