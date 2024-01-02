Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) announced on Monday that Request for Proposals for Jubail 4 and 6 Independent Water Project (Jubail 4&6 IWP) in the Eastern Province has been issued to the pre-qualified bidders.

The 600,000 cubic metres/day (m3/day) desalination project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2027, SWPC said in a press statement.

In September 2023, SWPC announced that it prequalified nine bidders for Jubail 4 and 6 IWP.

Jubail 4 & 6 IWP would be built adjacent to existing Jubail Phase 1, Jubail Phase 2, Jubail 3A & 3B plants.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

