Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is expected appoint the preferred bidder for its Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Riyadh Province by fourth quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The award is expected in mid of fourth quarter 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

In June, SWPC had received bids from four consortia for the 200,000 cubic metres per day ISTP project.

On 6 June 2022, Zawya Projects reported that SWPC had prequalified 24 bidders for the project.

SWPC is being advised by KPMG Professional Services as financial and lead advisor, White & Case as legal advisor and Future Water and Power Consulting as technical advisor.

The project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $250 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

