Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Monday that it has received bids from four consortia for its Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Riyadh province.
The four consortia are:
- Acciona and TAWZEA
- Alfanar and Civil Works Company
- GS Inima and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies
- Miahona and BESIX
SWPC said the 200,000 cubic metres/day capacity ISTP is scheduled to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2026.
The Request for Proposal (RFP) tender was issued on 24 November 2022.
On 6 June 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had prequalified 24 bidders for the ISTP project.
