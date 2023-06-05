Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Monday that it has received bids from four consortia for its Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Riyadh province.

The four consortia are:

Acciona and TAWZEA Alfanar and Civil Works Company GS Inima and Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Miahona and BESIX

SWPC said the 200,000 cubic metres/day capacity ISTP is scheduled to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2026.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) tender was issued on 24 November 2022.

On 6 June 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had prequalified 24 bidders for the ISTP project.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

