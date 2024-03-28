Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) announced on Wednesday the completion of the Reliability Run Test for the 570,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Jubail 3B Independent Water Plant (IWP) after 30 days of production at full capacity.

The announcement was made on SWPC’s ‘X’ account on Thursday.

In September 2023, Acciona, which is the project's Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor with Sepco 3, announced the energisation of Jubail 3B facility by switching on the power transformers and downstream switchgears.

The $693 million sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project, which broke ground in May 2022, is being developed by a French-Saudi consortium of ENGIE, Nesma Company and Ajlan & Bros holding group. It achieved financial close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The plant is scheduled to start operations this year.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

