Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has 32 projects under construction, with plans to launch 30 new projects.

In its latest Sustainability Report 2021, the state-owned desalination company said that the Eastern Region has nine projects under implementation and five proposed projects.

Similarly, Makkah has eight ongoing projects and nine planned projects. The Jizan region has three projects under construction with plans to build one more project.

The Aseer region currently has three projects under implementation, with three more planned for the future.

Overall, SWCC has 75 projects, with the Makkah region having 22 projects, followed by 16 in the Eastern Region and seven projects each In Jizan and Aseer Regions.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

