National Water Company (NWC) has commenced the implementation phase of over 4.3 billion Saudi riyals ($1.14 billion) desalinated water distribution system projects in Dammam, Al-Khobar, Al-Ahsa, and Qatif, the state-owned utility services provider said in a statement.

The projects include the implementation of more than 316 kilometres of conveyor and main lines, construction of a 1.5 million cubic metres capacity operational reservoirs and projects to improve water networks.

NWC said the engineering designs have been completed, while the preparation of operational reservoir construction sites, supply of implementation materials and equipment to start extending the main and branch lines pipes will start this month [December 2022].

NWC expects to complete the projects in 14 to 26 months, the statement said.

